The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Dreamer Edition is Up for Pre-Order

Nintendo’s E3 Direct gave fans a lot to be excited about, including the return of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch – a classic game was originally released for the Game Boy back in 1993. The new version pairs absurdly adorable visuals with new features like the ability to create your own dungeons.

Pre-orders for the standard edition of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch are available now with a release date slated for September 20. However, this is the kind of title that lends itself well to one of Nintendo’s awesome physical art books, so they went ahead and developed a Dreamer Edition that comes with that very thing. You can pre-order the Dreamer Edition on Amazon now for $69.99. They sold out of the first batch quickly last night, so reserve one while you can. An amiibo for the game is also available here while supplies last, which probably won’t be very long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that you won’t actually pay for these pre-orders until the ship date thanks to Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you might want to reserve the Dreamer Edition as insurance against a sell out. If you change your mind before the release date, you can always cancel.

You can check out the new trailer for the game right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.