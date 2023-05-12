The Legend of Zelda Producer Wants a Movie Following The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The producer of The Legend of Zelda games is interested in seeing a film adaptation of the beloved Nintendo series. Video game adaptations have risen in prominence over the last few years, we've seen Hollywood crack the code on how to make these things with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The latter just crossed a billion dollars at the box office and has been praised by fans, even if it was met with a mixed reaction from critics. Ever since the success of the film, fans have been imagining what other Nintendo games could get adapted. District 9 director Neill Blomkamp threw his name in the ring for a Metroid film and many are hoping to see spin-offs for the Mario movie.

With that said, we may be inching closer to a Zelda movie. The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma spoke to Polygon about the release of the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and noted he would be interested in a movie based on the series. He noted, however, that his interest is not solely enough to get the ball moving on making such a thing a reality. Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, noted that the voice of the fans may be what's really important, though.

"I have to say, I am interested," said Aonuma. "For sure. But it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately."

As of right now, we have no idea what Nintendo's plans are for future films. It seems like we can probably expect other Nintendo IPs, like Zelda, but nothing has been confirmed. Either way, if they continue to do animation, it will likely be many years before any of this even materializes. Animated movies take an extremely long time to make, so a Zelda movie may be 5+ years away.

