District 9 Director Wants to Make a Metroid Movie

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is all in on the idea of helming a Metroid movie. Over the last few decades, Hollywood has frequently tried and failed (or had middling success) with video game adaptations. However, in the last several years, the code appears to have been cracked. The adaptations have gotten significantly better across film and TV with even the worst ones being at least somewhat enjoyable, albeit not perfect. On the other hand, the big hits like The Last of Us have been showered in praise, helping people realize these rich games can make for great prestige television or massive blockbuster hits in theaters. Although The Super Mario Bros. Movie has gotten some mixed reactions from critics, it is on track to make a billion dollars this weekend and has been a hit with general audiences. Nintendo has confirmed it plans to make more movies as a result and many are hoping to see franchises like Zelda, Metroid, and more make their way to the big screen.

On Twitter, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was asked if he'd want to helm a Metroid movie and he very simply responded "yes". Blomkamp has a rich history in the sci-fi genre with the Oscar nominated District 9 and some other films like Elysium. The director also has a history with video game adaptations. He's set to release the Gran Turismo movie later this year and the brief footage we've seen makes it look absolutely fantastic.

In addition to that, he came very close to directing a Halo movie in the mid-2000s. Some of what that movie could've been made its way online via a short film that he directed as camera tests for the would-be movie. To really further punctuate how Blomkamp could be the man for the job, he also came very close to making a new Alien movie that would've brought Sigourney Weaver back as Ripley.

Whether or not Blomkamp will get to take a swing at Metroid remains to be seen, but it would be really exciting to see. What do you think of the idea? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.