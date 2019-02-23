‘The Legend of Zelda’ Potion Jar Light Features Five Magical Effects

This cute little battery-powered The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is only about six inches tall, but it cycles between red, blue, green, orange, and yellow colors. That means that one bottle can restore health and magic – or even make you invincible for a short period of time. I don’t recall an orange potion though, so there must be some sort of mystery effect that keeps you from getting acid reflux when you drink orange juice or something.

The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is officially licensed by Nintendo, and can be pre-ordered here for $32.99 with free shipping slated for June. As you will see, it would pair perfectly with another Zelda product that was released just in time for the 33rd anniversary of the franchise:

Make getting up early in the morning slightly less miserable with Nintendo’s official The Legend of Zelda alarm clock! As you can see, it’s shaped like a Triforce, which is fun, but the fact that it plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is what will really prevent you from tossing it across the room. Check out the video below to see it in action:

Yeah – that will get your blood pumping in the a.m.! If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping slated for March 22nd. Quantities are limited, so jump on it while you can.

While you’re at it, you can browse a whole bunch of other unique The Legend of Zelda gear right here.

