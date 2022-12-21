The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets Good News for 2023 Release Date

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has gotten good news that indicates the game likely won't be delayed. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, which is arguably one of the best games of the last decade, if not of all-time. It smartly takes the general ideas of a Zelda game and expands on them with a very freeing gameplay experience that doesn't tell you what to do and doesn't stop you from doing what you want to do. It was a great introduction to this new era of Zelda, but also a great introduction to the Nintendo Switch when it was released.

Fans have waited many years for this sequel and just a few months ago, it was confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release in May 2023. However, nowadays, game delays are very common and nothing is a guarantee. Thankfully, a new piece of information indicates a release date delay is unlikely. As spotted by Twitter user @Genki_JPN, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got an ESRB rating, which is typically one of the last things done to a game as the game can only be rated when all of the content that would determine a rating is in the game. A video is typically submitted to the ESRB showing gameplay and cutscenes to give a sense of the game's tone and content. Of course, there is still a chance that the game is delayed so that the team can do more polish, but it certainly seems like Nintendo has moved on to finalizing and polishing the game already.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rated E10+ by the ESRB on the Nintendo website!https://t.co/mdjZKp7E46 pic.twitter.com/ATWKyoZGlL — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) December 21, 2022

Unfortunately, we don't have a fleshed out ESRB description for the game yet, so we can't pull any meaty bits about the gameplay or story quite yet. Some have taken the newly issued rating to mean that there might be a new trailer or Nintendo Direct soon, but it's hard to say one way or another. Nintendo will probably talk more about the game in the new year since it has been a while since the last piece of news on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on May 12th, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.