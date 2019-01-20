‘The Lego Movie 2 Videogame’ Details Emerge

Starting next month, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will arrive in theaters, bringing back Emmet and company as they take on a devastating new foe from the Systar system. With that, WB Games is also working alongside the developers at Travelers Tales on a new Lego Movie 2 Videogame, which is set to arrive shortly after the film’s debut.

This week, WB revealed more details about the game, as well as what players can expect from it.

Here’s the official storyline, which follows one similar to the film:

The alien monster invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins. It is now up to Emmet and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System. Players can journey into outer space, discover new worlds, and test their Master Building skills.

The game will feature a number of playable characters, like previous Lego games before it. These include Lucy, Emmet, Lego Batman and others, as well as “mysterious” characters that will be joining the fray, including General Mayhem and Rex Dangervest, the newest hero coming to the universe. Over 100 characters will be playable in all, including a few favorites from the first film.

There will be a number of new worlds to check out as well. Along with the Systar system, other worlds will be thrown in; and each one will be ripe with hidden goodies, including Relics and Master Pieces. You can also revisit locations from the first film, if you’re feeling nostalgic.

The gameplay will be similar to previous Lego titles, as you can build items to help solve puzzles and move along your way, as well as taking on enemies until they break into pieces. But you can also unlock additional rewards and missions to play through, depending on what goals you complete.

As for combat, you’ll be able to use a number of power moves against opponents before being challenged by bosses. On top of that, combos can be unlocked, so you can land stylish multi-hit moves against opponents. Yes, even with wacky astronaut guy. SPACESHIP!

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame will release on February 26 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. A physical version will also be made available for consoles starting on March 26.

