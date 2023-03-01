Xbox Reveals Custom The Mandalorian Consoles

Xbox has revealed custom consoles for The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian is finally back for its third season after being absent for over 2 years. Of course, Mando himself and Grogu showed up and arguably hijacked The Book of Boba Fett in 2021/2022. That series, with the exception of the episodes that almost solely focused on The Mandalorian, wasn't received super well by fans. However, The Mandalorian is the show Disney+ launched with and has been a flagship series for the streaming service. It is a really beloved piece of Star Wars media in a time where fans aren't always sure what they're going to get from the massive franchise.

To celebrate the return of the beloved Star Wars series, Xbox has revealed two super cool custom consoles inspired by the show. One is a black Xbox Series X with Mando himself standing all stoic-like in front a full moon. The other is a green Xbox Series S with Grogu looking very cute across the console's shell. There's also a green Xbox controller with a sleeve for it to be placed in that resembles Grogu's little coat. It's a very cute little collection of collectibles, but it's not for sale. However, you can enter to win all of this. Simply quote retweet the tweet below #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes before May 11th and you'll be entered to win so long as you're 18+ and live within an "Xbox supported region".

Bring the ultimate bounty home!



RT with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X & S.



No purchase necessary, ends 8pm 5/11/23. Open only to Xbox supported regions. Must be 18+ to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/Sp0qAHim5H pic.twitter.com/QhHnrncey2 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 1, 2023

Xbox is pretty good about making really cool custom consoles to go alongside new game releases or even movie/TV show releases. When LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released, there were a ton of custom Xbox consoles made to celebrate that. Similarly, Xbox also celebrated the release of Top Gun: Maverick with a custom Maverick console. It's a great little tradition and one that makes for both great promotion and awesome collectibles for gamers.

