Xbox Console Exclusive The Medium Gets a PlayStation 5 Rating

The Medium has only ever been released on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, but it looks like that’s changing in the future now that a PlayStation 5 rating for the game has been spotted. The psychological horror game was rated for PlayStation’s newest console by the ESRB with the PlayStation platform listed alongside the latest Xbox tech. No indication of a release window has been provided alongside that rating, however, and there hasn’t been any official acknowledgment of a non-Xbox version of the game beyond this rating.

Spotted first by Gematsu, The Medium’s PlayStation 5 rating can be seen here through the ESRB’s site. If you’ve played through The Medium already on an Xbox console, there won’t be much new for you there aside from the PlayStation 5 console being listed under the “Platform” section, but for those who haven’t and are interested in the prospect of a new-to-you horror game on the PlayStation 5, the rating provides some insights into the game and cautions of its contents.

“This is an adventure horror game in which players assume the role of a medium investigating an abandoned communist resort in Poland,” the ESRB’s rating for the game began. “As players explore dilapidated buildings, they can transition to a spiritual, hellish realm to help solve puzzles and interact with characters. Some interactions unlock sequences that depict instances of violence: a character shooting a girl (off-screen); a character beating and choking a bound man from a first-person view; a man being pummeled by another character. Some areas depict large blood stains on the walls and floors; one sequence depicts a bathtub full of blood. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.”

Koch Media was listed as the publisher for the game. It’s worth noting, too, that Koch Media has its own event taking place on June 11th where it’ll make some announcements. Deep Silver cautioned this week that its parent company wouldn’t be showing off games like the Metro or Saints Row series during this event, but considering how we’ve already spotted the rating for The Medium, that seems like a likely candidate for something that’ll show up during Koch Media’s announcements.

Our review of The Medium found the game to be an alright experience, but probably not one someone would buy a new console for. If you enjoyed The Medium and are looking forward to something new from developer Bloober Team, you can look forward to the group’s “new big project.”