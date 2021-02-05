The Medium Developer Teases "New Big Project"

✖

Bloober Team just released The Medium on Xbox Series X/S, but it seems that the developer is already working on its next big project. On Twitter, designer Artur Laczkowski revealed that the studio is looking to hire for several new roles for "a new big project." Laczkowski rattled off a few of the positions Bloober Team is looking to fill, including Combat Programmer, Concept Artist, and VFX Artist. There are nine open positions in total, all based in Krakow, Poland. It remains to be seen just what the studio will deliver next, but it already looks pretty ambitious just from some of the listings!

The Tweet from Laczkowski can be found embedded below.

The Medium was cool, right? Right, but what’s even cooler is that we are working on a new big project and we need your input! Are you a Combat Programmer? VFX Artist? Concept Artist? Yes? Then join us if you dare👻https://t.co/HDZTjIynh4 pic.twitter.com/P4YeudF2uo — Artur Łączkowski (@arturlaczkowski) February 3, 2021

Judging by the ghost emoji in the above Tweet and Bloober Team's releases over the last four years, it seems safe to assume that the next project from the studio will fall under the horror category. The developer was founded in 2008, but truly began making a name for itself with 2016's Layers of Fear. Prior to that game, Bloober Team released games across multiple genres, but Layers of Fear showcased the studio's knack for the psychological horror genre. Since then, the developer has exclusively focused on horror games.

It will be interesting to see where the studio's next game will arrive! The Medium was made available exclusively on Microsoft's next-gen platforms, but Bloober Team has previously released games like Observer and Blair Witch on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, as well. The Medium has already turned a profit for the team, so it's possible it will continue to work exclusively on the Xbox hardware, but until Bloober Team makes a definitive announcement, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next! Given the fact that The Medium only released last month, fans might be waiting a bit longer to find out.

Are you a fan of Bloober Team's games? What would you like to see next from the developer of The Medium? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!