‘The Mind’s Eclipse’ Is A Trippy Sci-Fi Adventure That You Need To Check Out

The Mind’s Eclipse is a trippy black and white sci-fi game that promises a unique adventure unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The indie title is one that players should definitely look out for when it comes out this January, because it’s a narrative that will blow you away. With its sleek monotone design, the fluid art style, and the intricate progression throughout the storyline – The Mind’s Eclipse offers a stunning experience that is unlike anything else on the market currently.

As per the Steam’s listing page:

“The CORE, a private research station, 2352. Celebrity scientist Jonathan Campbell awakens to this fallen utopia and must search for his loved ones – with the help of L, a mysterious companion.

The Mind’s Eclipse is a science-fiction visual novel featuring hand-drawn scenes in black and white, and emotional narrative-driven gameplay. Players will uncover the mystery of the Eclipse and its side-narratives by exploring, searching through logs and journals, and piecing together what happened to the CORE whilst searching for Jonathan’s family.”

The Game

An interactive fiction in stark black and white, with morally gray characters

With the help of a mysterious companion, explore a fallen utopia in search for your loved ones and uncover the mystery of the Eclipse

Piece together what led to the CORE’s fall from journals and chat logs

No dating? No Problem. Every environment is interactive, pulling the player into a science fiction world worth exploring

Beware COSy

A recent announcement trailer just made its debut, as well, showcasing just what this game has to offer and why the novelty of it should intrigue you:

The Mind’s Eclipse will be available for PC on January 25th, 2018.