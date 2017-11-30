‘The Mind’s Eclipse’ Is A Trippy Sci-Fi Adventure That You Need To Check Out

The Mind’s Eclipse is a trippy black and white sci-fi game that promises a unique adventure unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The indie title is one that players should definitely look out for when it comes out this January, because it’s a narrative that will blow you away. With its sleek monotone design, the fluid art style, and the intricate progression throughout the storyline – The Mind’s Eclipse offers a stunning experience that is unlike anything else on the market currently.
As per the Steam’s listing page:
“The CORE, a private research station, 2352. Celebrity scientist Jonathan Campbell awakens to this fallen utopia and must search for his loved ones – with the help of L, a mysterious companion.
The Mind’s Eclipse is a science-fiction visual novel featuring hand-drawn scenes in black and white, and emotional narrative-driven gameplay. Players will uncover the mystery of the Eclipse and its side-narratives by exploring, searching through logs and journals, and piecing together what happened to the CORE whilst searching for Jonathan’s family.”
The Game
- An interactive fiction in stark black and white, with morally gray characters
- With the help of a mysterious companion, explore a fallen utopia in search for your loved ones and uncover the mystery of the Eclipse
- Piece together what led to the CORE’s fall from journals and chat logs
- No dating? No Problem. Every environment is interactive, pulling the player into a science fiction world worth exploring
- Beware COSy
A recent announcement trailer just made its debut, as well, showcasing just what this game has to offer and why the novelty of it should intrigue you:
The Mind’s Eclipse will be available for PC on January 25th, 2018.