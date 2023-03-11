The Outlast Trials Finally Gets a Release Date

The Outlast Trials has been a long time coming now, and as of this week, it's finally gotten a release date. It's only an early access release date, however, but it's a release date all the same and is still welcome news considering how people have been waiting for this new Outlast game ever since it was announced back in 2019. According to developer Red Barrels, the new Outlast game that can be played either solo or with friends this time will be out on May 18th. This early access release will follow more than one hands-on tests with the game, so those who've participated in those will already have an idea of what this atypical Outlast game consists of.

The release date for The Outlast Trials was revealed in a trailer for the game that featured some members of the voice cast playing their respective roles. From the brief voice lines we heard, The Outlast Trials sounds just as tense and gruesome as players would've expected. You can check out that trailer below:

For those who are familiar with the older Outlast games, Outlast and Outlast 2, this one boasts similar gameplay features and themes but is different in the sense that it can be played with others, too, As the name suggests, players participate in grueling trials set up for scientific studies of dubious natures. You can of course play the game solo if you so choose, too.

"Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control," a preview of The Outlast Trials said. "In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."

The game was originally supposed to be out in 2022, but it obviously didn't make that release window and will instead be out in the next couple of months. A closed beta took place in October to let people go hands-on with the game.