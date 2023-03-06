PlayStation Store Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games $1.99

There are three different promotional sales currently live on PlayStation Store, and as a result of this, some dirt cheap PS4 and PS5 games are currently on sale. And if you like horror, you're in luck, because there are two $1.99 deals that stick out, in particular, because of not only the price point but due to the quality of the game you get for just $1.99. That said, both games, which are Outlast and Stories Untold, are only on sale until March 16, so if you're reading this after March 16, sorry, but you missed the boat.

Outlast is a survival horror game from 2013 from developer Red Barrel, who also published the game. Upon release, the game garnered an 80 on Metacritic, and as you may remember, at the time, rejuvenized the survival horror genre. The game spawned a series of the same name, sold millions of copies, and was an important release for the industry at the time. And for what it's worth, its sequel, Outlast II, is also on sale for only $3.

Outlast: "In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the "research and charity" branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy... until now. Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive. Outlast is a true survival horror experience that aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind."

Stories Untold is an episodic horror adventure-puzzle game developed by No Code and published by Devolver Digital. It was released in 2017 and released to an 81 on Metacritic. How many copies it sold, we don't know, but the number of positive Steam user reviews suggest it did appreciably.

Stories Untold: "Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique. Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click, and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology that has been described as "a fantastic, fascinating example of interactive visual storytelling" (Telegraph 5/5) and earning widespread critical acclaim since release."