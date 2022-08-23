The Outlast Trials Gets New Trailer, Beta Dates Announced

The Callisto Protocol wasn't the only horror game to make an appearance at Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live segment with The Outlast Trials from Red Barrels also taking over the stage at one point for a new reveal. The creators of the new Outlast experience showed off a trailer for The Outlast Trials during the event, a trailer meant to advertise the game's closed beta that's coming up at quiet the appropriate time. It'll begin on October 28th and will run from then until November 1st, Red Barrel said, which means players will be able to check it out during and around Halloween.

That closed beta trailer for the game can be seen below courtesy of the Red Barrels social accounts which shared it after it was shown off during Opening Night Live. If you've enjoyed seeing the gruesome scenes shared previously depicting trials and hazards players will have to navigate while they play through this single-player or multiplayer Outlast game, you'll be happy to hear the newest trailer has plenty more of that.

Peek into #TheOutlastTrials💉in this new Closed Beta Trailer! Stay tuned for more news and updates on how to sign up for and what to expect from the Closed Beta taking place Oct. 28th – Nov. 1st, 2022#gamescom2022 pic.twitter.com/ud2OMLQFOu — Red Barrels (@TheRedBarrels) August 23, 2022

For those who want to try out the game during the closed beta, you'll have to be playing on the PC platform. The call to action for players to wishlist the game on Steam might've been an indication of that, but in case that wasn't clear, a reply from the publisher shared within the thread of tweets confirmed that the closed beta will only be on the PC. It wasn't specified in that same reply nor in the press release if the closed beta would be limited to Steam since the game's also coming to the Epic Games Store, but it'd be safe to plan on it only being available on Steam just in case.

The Outlast Trials twists the horror of the rest of the Outlast games into an experience where players control test subjects being experimented on. By either working alone or with others, you're tasked with surviving these experiments.

"Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control," a preview of the game read. "In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."

The Outlast Trials does not yet have a release date, but its closed beta will kick off on October 28th. Details regarding how you can get into the beta have not yet been shared.