The Quarry Reveals First 30 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

Announced by Supermassive Games last month, The Quarry has quickly become one of the year’s most highly-anticipated horror games. Today, publisher 2K Games and IGN have released a video showcasing the first 30 minutes of gameplay. The video opens on camp counselors Laura and Max, who are voiced by Siobhan Williams and Skyler Gisondo, respectively. The two are traveling to Hackett’s Quarry Summer Camp, and find themselves “in geographic flux,” as Max so eloquently puts it. The footage even shows off the very first quick-time event, as players must catch a falling cellphone, which is currently acting as a GPS.

The video featuring this gameplay footage can be found embedded below. It probably goes without saying, but readers should expect some pretty big spoilers ahead!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s always interesting to get an early glimpse at gameplay footage, but some readers might be hesitant to jump right into watching that much. Lots of gamers prefer to start a game as fresh as possible, and offering this much from The Quarry‘s opening might make the start feel a little more tedious when the game releases. From what we can tell, the gameplay looks quite similar to what we’ve seen from previous releases from Supermassive Games, including Until Dawn, and the Dark Pictures Anthology.

While The Quarry clearly has a number of elements in common with The Dark Pictures Anthology, it is not an actual entry in that series, so fans shouldn’t expect to see an appearance by the Curator. However, a new game in the series is set to release later this year, titled The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. Between both of these releases, fans of Supermassive Games should have quite a bit to look forward to in the coming months!

The Quarry is slated to release June 10th, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

