The Quarry Length Revealed

The Quarry might have a lot in common with popular horror movies, but players can expect the game to last a lot longer than the average film. In a recent interview, game director Will Byles told SegmentNext that an initial playthrough of the game will take about 10 hours to complete. Of course, that number does not factor in follow-up playthroughs, where players can expect to see different story elements based on their choices. Byles says that players eager to see all the different variations will spend quite a bit more time with the game!

"Depending on the player, a single playthrough of The Quarry can take about ten hours. The game is also designed to be highly replayable, as we think many will want to go down alternate paths and make different choices," Byles told SegmentNext. "If you're looking to experience every permutation of the story for The Quarry, you will find yourself playing for a very long time!"

Length is certainly not the most important part of a game, but for many players, video games can be an expensive investment. Before spending a lot of money, some gamers like to have an idea just how long a game might last. As Byles points out, that 10-hour length depends on the player, and can vary based on a number of factors.

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Quarry is the next title from developer Supermassive Games. Supermassive Games is the team responsible for Until Dawn, as well as The Dark Pictures Anthology series. The Quarry has no direct connection to any of the team's previous games, but it does offer similar gameplay. Veterans of those games can expect to see a number of new features, including a Death Rewind option that is unlocked after the completing the story, or by purchasing the game's Deluxe Edition.

The Quarry is slated to release June 10th, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to The Quarry? How do you feel about the game's potential length? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!