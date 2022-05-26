The Quarry Online Multiplayer Mode Delayed

✖

The Quarry developer Supermassive Games and 2K have announced that while the upcoming cinematic, interactive thriller video game is still set to launch on June 10th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, it will be doing so without its online multiplayer mode. The Quarry will still include local couch co-op, its movie mode, and the single-player campaign at launch. But anyone looking to play it online with friends will have to wait several weeks at least.

"However, we've made the difficult decision to delay the online multiplayer mode to deliver the best possible experience for you," the announcement about the delay reads in part. "It's not a long wait though – online multiplayer will be added via an update by July 8th." You can check out the official announcement of the delay for The Quarry's online multiplayer for yourself embedded below:

An update on The Quarry's online multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/Bipo0yxp2g — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) May 26, 2022

It's not entirely unheard of for a video game's mode to be delayed from launch only to release later. Halo Infinite still doesn't have several previously announced modes months after launching. A couple of weeks, comparatively, seems relatively minor -- and if our preview is any indication, doesn't have a major effect on how enjoyable it is overall.

"The Quarry is the spiritual successor to Until Dawn fans have been hoping for," ComicBook.com's recent preview of The Quarry reads in part. "Even with its flaws, it manages to establish a chilling atmospheric throwback to classic teen horror films like Friday the 13th that create ample levels of stress and authenticity with its characters. If the entire game can sustain what we were shown during our preview session, this could be a very special game for horror fans."

As noted above, The Quarry is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 10th. The delayed online multiplayer mode is set to be added via a free update by July 8th. The Quarry ensemble cast includes David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about The Quarry delaying the release of its online multiplayer? Are you interested to check out the video game when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!