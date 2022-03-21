The Quarry Will Have Multiple Options for Watching it Like a Movie

Last week, Supermassive Games revealed The Quarry, a new horror title with a star-studded cast, including David Arquette, Brenda Strong, and Justice Smith. Over the last few years, Supermassive Games has established a reputation for developing games that play like interactive horror movies, starting with Until Dawn in 2015. The Quarry will continue that trend, but players less interested in the interactive elements will be able to adjust the game’s settings, making it more like a horror film, and less like a game. In an interview with GamesRadar+, director Will Byles revealed how that will work, and the different options that will be available to players.

“The idea is that gamers and non-gamers can enjoy The Quarry. You canplay, or your grandparents can play, and by turning all of the extrasettings off, you’ve ultimately got a movie,” Byles told GamesRadar+. “And then youcan then decide what sort of movie you want it to be: you can make ahappy ending movie, you can make it a really bleak ending movie, and youcan choose my own favourite, which is the gore fest movie. That goesdown a fairly dark path.”

Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology games both allow players to shape the personalities of their characters, making decisions that reveal who they are as a person. Players that want to watch The Quarry as a movie will still be able to shape the characters. Games like The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan found a big audience on Twitch, and The Quarry will similarly try to appeal to streamers and their audiences.

“You can also go into the characters and map out their characteristics:this person’s fairly grumpy, they’re argumentative, and they’re clumsy,they’re this and they’re that. Then you just hit play and see how itplays out. There’s a whole lot of stuff like that, a lot of which leadsinto where streamers are concerned. We’re going to add some DLC later inthe cycle too that will, again, allow streamers to tailor their gamesfor their audiences.”

The Quarry is slated to release on June 10th, so fans of Supermassive Games won’t have to wait too long to see if this one lives up to the developer’s best!

Are you looking forward to The Quarry? What's your favorite game developed by Supermassive?