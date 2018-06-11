The Quiet Man Announced For PS4 and PC By Square Enix

Square Enix’s E3 2018 press conference was an odd one. Packed lightly and only 45 minutes long, in terms of surprises, it was reserved to two games: Babylon’s Fall, a new PlatinumGames joint, and The Quiet Man, a brand-new game from Human Head Studios, who you may recognize as the team behind the infamously cancelled Prey 2 (as well as from 2006’s Prey).

As of right now, details on the title are light, and the brief teaser trailer hardly adds any more details. However, Square Enix has said more will be shown off come August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read a brief description of the game courtesy of Square Enix:

“The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound and words to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting, seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay.”

Yes, you read that right. Live action. A dying genre, and a genre that has exclusively only roots in the indie scene these days. Live action just isn’t something you see these days from big, AAA publishers, which makes the mystery around The Quiet Man all the more interesting.

The other note worthy tidbit is it can be completed in one sitting, which suggest it’s quite short. From the debut trailer, it seems like cutscenes will be in live-action, but the gameplay will look like a standard game.

The game almost has an experimental vibe to it, and given it’s length, I wonder if it will be budget title without a full $60 price tag. The official website does mention it will be digital only, which does seemingly confirm it won’t be $60, but rather $30 or anything below.

I guess we will find out more in August, though when exactly in August, hasn’t been divulged. Of everything Square Enix showed today, this caught my eye the most. Not because it looks better, but because it comes completely out of left field, and represents something we don’t often see from the industry’s biggest publishers.

The Quiet Man is in development for PlayStation 4 and PC. There is no word of a release date.