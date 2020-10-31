The Rock Apparently Has a Custom Xbox Series X

✖

The Xbox Series X and the Series S aren’t set to release until November 10th, but some people be they press, influencers, or celebrities have already gotten access to the next-gen consoles. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently one of those as well if a new photo floating around the Internet is to be believed. The image in question shows The Rock posing in front of what appears to be a movie set with an Xbox Series X in his hands that features his brand’s logo and an inscription on the bottom of the console.

You can check out the image below courtesy of Twitter user WalkingCat who, like other Twitter users who’ve largely been focused on next-gen news lately, shared it this week. It’s unclear where the image came from as it doesn’t appear to be found on The Rock’s Instagram anywhere which is where his updates are typically shared.

There’s been some question about whether or not the image has been photoshopped or not with some people pointing out a few things that could be interpreted as signs of editing, but if it is indeed photoshopped, it sure is a believable one. In the top-right corner of the console opposite from the Xbox button that turns it on and off, the Xbox Series X features The Rock’s logo that’s used on all of his Project Rock products. It’s hard to make out the inscription at the bottom of the console, but it appears that The Rock’s real name is on at the bottom next to the disc drive to indicate the console was specialized just for him.

It looks real enough, and if it is, this wouldn’t be the first time The Rock’s been involved in Xbox’s plans for new consoles. The video below is one people may recall from years ago where The Rock and Microsoft’s Bill Gates took the stage together to show off the design of the original Xbox.

The Rock also wouldn’t be the only person who’s gotten the celebrity treatment from Microsoft. Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge, the same type of appliance that Microsoft is giving away right now. Not to be outdone by celebrity collaborations, Sony has also enlisted Travis Scott as a creative partner with its PlayStation 5 efforts to help create different promotions in the future.