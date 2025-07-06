Re:Zero Season 4 Locks Down Streaming Home Ahead of Premiere

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now in the works on the anime’s highly anticipated fourth season, and it has locked down its streaming home with a new update during Anime Expo 2025. Re:Zero brought the anime’s third season to an end earlier this year following the most intense string of fights seen across the anime to date, so it was quite exciting to see that soon after the finale it was confirmed that the franchise would be returning with a fourth season in the near future. Taking the stage during Crunchyroll’s Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025, the anime confirmed even more updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Natsuki Subaru voice actor Yusuke Kobayashi taking the stage, it was officially announced that Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– Season 4 will be making its debut sometime in 2026. Making the news even sweeter is the fact that the new episodes will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside their debut. To celebrate the upcoming season streaming with the platform, Crunchyroll has dropped a new trailer and poster you can check out below.

Play video

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 4

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 is currently scheduled for a release in 2026, and will be streaming exclusively alongside the new episodes premiering in Japan. Masahiro Shinohara returns from the third season of the anime to direct the new season for production studio WHITE FOX. Masahiro Yokotani will be overseeing the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be providing the character designs, Keitaro Chiba will be providing the monster designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. Along with the returning staff are the confirmed returns of Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi as the main duo of Natsuki Subaru and Emilia, respectively.

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

If you wanted to catch up with everything’s that’s happened in the anime so far, you can now find the first three seasons of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. It’s also where you can find its OVA specials as well as they show a whole new side of Emilia with a new look into her past. Given everything that has happened in the anime so far, you’re going to want to take this time and make sure you’re up to date before the next wild adventure. It’s also one of biggest Isekai anime series running today, so even better for fans of that genre.