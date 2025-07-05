Mario Kart World Players Unhappy Over Feature Being Removed by Nintendo

Mario Kart World has been out on the Nintendo Switch 2 for exactly one month. Mario Kart fans have been waiting for this release for 11 years so it was always going to find it difficult to live up to the hype. In some ways it has, but in many other ways it hasn’t at all. With Mario Kart World, Nintendo made some big changes to a classic and nostalgic formula. And a lot of these changes are proving divisive. Meanwhile, more and more Mario Kart fans are starting to notice a lot of smaller features that were present in Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been stripped from the experience, and are absent from Mario Kart World.

For example, in Mario Kart 8 and Mario kart 8 Deluxe, when you pass an opponent your character often would have a little quip they would say, such as “bye bye” or “so long.” This has been removed completely in Mario Kart World. And as some Mario Kart fans have lamented, this takes away some of the charm, personality, and immersion of the experience.

“You know how in Mario Kart 8 Wii and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, when you pass by someone in a race, your character would say things like ‘bye bye’ or ‘so long’ as a little taunt? I’m surprised and kind of sad that those voice lines are non-existent in Mario Kart World,” says one of the change, via Reddit. “These taunting voice clips really added charm and personality to the races, and made characters feel more alive.”

As it has been pointed out by other fans, it is quite possible Nintendo removed this because with 24 racers it would be quip mania unless made more random. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that they may have made way for the new greeting animations. Whatever the case, it appears quite a number of Mario Kart fans are disappointed to see this small, but immersive feature removed in Mario Kart World.

Of course, Nintendo could add this feature back in the future, but this seems more like a creative decision than an example of the feature being overlooked in development. And Nintendo rarely walks back creative decisions, even if there is substantial demand to do so. And while some Mario Kart fans aren’t happy about this change, it is far from the biggest complaint the community has with the Nintendo Switch 2 game right now.

