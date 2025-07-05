Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Sequel Drops Intense First Trailer: Watch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back for a new sequel to the massively popular anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 with its first trailer. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a very unique anime series as the team at Studio Trigger showcased a new story in the world of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The first season told a complete story with some definitive endings for its characters, so there was a lingering question over whether or not it’d be possible to make more. Thankfully, those worries can be put to bed as a new anime is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced during a special panel at Anime Expo 2025 (of which ComicBook was in attendance), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is a brand new anime series touting a brand new story featuring new characters in the wider Cyberpunk 2077 world. It’s likely going to feel much differently than everything that happened in the first season too, and that’s no more apparent than with the first trailer you can check out below as released by Studio Trigger.

What to Know for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Play video

A release date or window has yet to be announced for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 as of the time of this publication, but it will be a ten episode long standalone story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The first teases from Trigger about the new anime tout it as a story of “redemption and revenge” with an ominous tease, “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?” But for fans hoping to see a return from David following the first season in some way, series writer writer Bartosz Sztybor confirmed during the Anime Expo 2025 panel that David is dead after the first season.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is finding new ways to explore the other characters, however, as leading into Anime Expo 2025 the franchise announced some surprising returns. Not only will Lucy be making her comeback to screens as a new DLC character for the Guilty Gear Strive fighting game, but Rebecca is getting a focus as well with a special prequel exploring more of her story that the anime series didn’t have time for. It’s clear that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a big success, so now it’s time to wait to see what the new series brings. For now, you can catch up with the anime now streaming with Netflix.