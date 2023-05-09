New Super Mario Games Teased in Latest Nintendo Rumor

A notable Nintendo insider has teased that multiple games tied to the Super Mario series are set to be released in the future. At this point in time, much of what Nintendo is developing with its own first-party studios is being kept hidden. Outside of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, many Nintendo fans don't know what to expect from the publisher in the future. When it comes to Nintendo's main mascot, Mario, though, it sounds like the beloved Italian plumber should be appearing in a number of new titles soon enough.

Coming by way of Zippo, who has had some accurate scoops in the past in relation to Nintendo, there are currently a variety of Mario games in the works. For starters, Zippo claims that a new, 2D Super Mario Bros. game is in the pipeline and will be releasing at some point down the road. Further details on this game weren't provided, but we've heard previous reports and rumors in the past that have stated similar info.

Beyond this, it's also being said that a new Mario sports game is also set to be released and will likely be associated with baseball. In this same vein, a new Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games title is also supposedly coming and will launch in tandem with the 2024 Summer Games. Lastly, and perhaps most notably, a remaster of the classic GameCube RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is said to have been already finished and should potentially come to Switch soon enough.

Per usual with rumors of this type, be sure to take everything that has been outlined here with a big grain of salt for the time being. Although Nintendo is certainly working on a variety of new Mario games, it's not known if these particular titles will ever end up coming about. If Nintendo does make any formal announcements on this front in the future, though, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.

