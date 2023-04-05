The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Scene Teases Fan-Favorite Character

The promotional materials for The Super Mario Bros. Movie confirmed that several beloved and obscure figures from the Super Mario franchise would be making appearances in the upcoming adventure, while the film itself offered countless Easter eggs honoring the series. Despite just how many revered elements from the decades-long franchise are incorporated into the narrative itself, the filmmakers did still hold onto a few surprises to save until the credits rolled, teasing that, if a sequel does move forward, fans will have even more to look forward to. The Super Mario Bros. Movie lands in theaters on April 5th.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The events of the film take Mario, Peach, and Toad through a variety of lands to rescue Luigi from Bowser, with this storyline allowing the titular plumber to meet several ancillary Mario characters, which includes briefly passing by herds of Yoshis. In the film's finale, Mario and Luigi return to their home in Brooklyn, though with Bowser, Peach, and Koopas in tow, with the plumbers ultimately defeating Bowser.

In the film's post-credits scene, we cut to the sewers beneath Brooklyn that contained the mysterious pipes that allowed passage between the realms, as we witness a familiar Yoshi egg that begins to crack, teasing that a follow-up film could see the inclusion of Mario's trusted companion.

Given how many ways in which the Super Mario franchise can be expanded, we shouldn't necessarily expect any follow-up adventure to be another feature film, as we could see narrative elements continued in an animated series, shorts, or even an entire game. Star Chris Pratt, though, already knows that this post-credit scene could be setting up what a sequel would explore.

"Listen, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about," Pratt revealed to CBR. "And that gets me very, very excited. There's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great."

With Luigi actor Charlie Day also expressing his interest in potentially starring in an adaptation of Luigi's Mansion, the future of the franchise could rest more in spinoffs than direct continuations of this narrative. Whatever the future holds, it will surely be dependent on how critics and audiences connect with this animated adventure.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie lands in theaters on April 5th.

What did you think of the post-credits scene? Let us know in the comments!