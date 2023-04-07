The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Remade Like Super Mario 64

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo and Illumination released the first real teaser trailer for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie during New York Comic Con last week. The first trailer was broadly received well, though Chris Pratt's Mario voice has been a point of contention for many. But animator Coda went the extra mile and animated a scene from the trailer in the style of Super Mario 64.

The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie includes a scene at its beginning where Bowser and his minions attack a kingdom of penguins. After futilely fighting back by tossing snowballs and the like, the king asks Bowser whether he and his cronies yield. Bowser, of course, does not. All of the above is impressively recreated in the style of the Nintendo 64 by Coda -- including using Bowser's sound effects and wipe animation from Super Mario 64. It's brief, but you can check it out for yourself below:

The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer but it looks like Mario 64 pic.twitter.com/aGX53P17rH — Coda (@codaanim) October 7, 2022

Broadly speaking, The Super Mario Bros. Movie -- which appears to be the official name of the film and not a placeholder -- is set to release on April 7, 2023. The first real teaser trailer for the project debuted during New York Comic Con. The movie has a high-profile voice cast with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Charles Martinet -- the best-known voice of Mario -- will be providing various cameos. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

What do you think about the remade, N64 version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to learning more about the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things animation and gaming!

[H/T GamesRadar+]