Here’s The First 15 Minutes of The Walking Dead – The Final Season

Today, Telltale Games followed up the reveal of a brand-new trailer for The Walking Dead – The Final Season by releasing the first 15 minutes of the game.

As you would expect, the new pre-release footage offers up a more authentic and deeper look into the conclusion of the award-winning series. I won’t spoil the video for anyone who plans on watching (or not watching for that matter), but what I will say is the series has never looked better.

Usually, YouTube comments are the last place you expect to find any glimmer of positivity or satisfaction, but it seems the series’ hardcore fanbase is very pleased with the footage, a pontential sign that it could reverse the downward decline in quality and popularity since the first game.

The Walking Dead – The Final Season is slated to kick of on August 14th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the release of Episode 1. Below, you can read more about the game:

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

Key Features:

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.