The Walking Dead Game Now Available for Just $1

The Walking Dead fans have two great deals available to them right now, including one deal that allows them to score one game for just $1. The Walking Dead is obviously not as relevant as it used to be, and this includes in the video game space. That said, those who like the series or who are just looking for a new zombie game to play have a limited time to check these boxes without breaking the wallet.

The first of the two deasl is for Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, which is currently just $0.99 thanks to a substantial 90 percent discount. This deal is available to PS4 and PS5 users via the PlayStation Store until July 31, and to PC users via Steam until August 7.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead released in 2020 via developer ClockStone and publisher Headup as a Walking Dead spin-off in the Bridge Constructor series. It boasts a respectable 72 on Metacritic, which matches up with its 72 percent approval rating on Steam and its 3.39 out 5 rating on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to this, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series — which needs no introduction — and which contains all four seasons of the game, the 400 Days DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne spin-off, is available for just $14.99 on the Microsoft Store thanks to a 70 percent discount. As a Microsoft Store deal, this is naturally limited to just Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $14.99

About: “The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series contains all 4 Seasons, 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Michonne, which includes over 50 hours of gameplay across 23 unique episodes. With graphical enhancements, behind the scenes bonus features and faithful recreations of classic menus, this is the definitive way to experience Clementine’s journey and find out how her story ends.”

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – $1

About: “Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic zombie universe of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series.”