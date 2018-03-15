The Walking Dead: Our World AR Game Shows Off New Gameplay Footage

The world of AR continues to grow and has been building up for quite awhile. The Pokemon GO craze helped grow that market quite a bit and more and more franchises are busting out their own augmented reality experiences.

The mobile game will let fans of the iconic comic and television series fight walkers in real-world AR. Players will be able to explore their surroundings and encounter familiar faces from the series as well. There is even a way to leave a little piece of yourself on different areas of the map for other players to discover. Collect legendary characters, fight for your right to survive and keep an eye out for the best gear … it’s the best way to pass the time in between episodes.

The game itself isn’t out yet, but the pre-registration is live for both iOS and Android users. To pre-register for your spot, you can check out the official game’s website right here.

Our take: Some people are saying that AR is gimmicky and that too many companies are “jumping ship” when it comes to this medium of entertainment. For games like this, it’s more than a simple mobile title – it’s a fully immersive experience. Television shows have off periods and The Walking Dead: Our World AR game offers a way for fans to stay active in the community in between episodes. The inclusion of fan favourite characters is an amazing way to interact with the intricate world the franchise has set up, while being able to also participate with other players.

If AR isn’t your thing, that’s alright! There’s a different kind of new Walking Dead experience with Overkill’s Walking Dead title that is more focused on co-operative play, crafting, building, and fighting in a more traditional sense of gaming:

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four player co-op action FPS, where you and your friends fight the dead as well as the living. Set in The Walking Dead Universe, you and your group tries to survive in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.

Each character has their own Special Abilities, Skill Trees, Squad Roles, Play Styles and Story Arcs, but teamwork is paramount. The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attack or go in guns blazing with your choice of each class firearms. You need to be able to improvise as nothing is certain and a horde of walkers is always right around the corner.