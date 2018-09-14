‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Teases New Trailer

Today, taking to Twitter, developer Telltale Games teased a new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season, which is poised to arrive this Monday, September 17, at 11 a.m. ET.

The new trailer will specifically unveil the previously announced Episode 2, Suffer The Children, which just based off the teaser, looks dark and heavy, even by standards of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, as soon as the tease went up, fans exploded with hype, anticipation, and even some good ol’ Kenny memes:

We already know how this ends! I got the leak: pic.twitter.com/EcO2aMZ9OU — Kenny (TWDG) (@Kenny_TWD_RP) September 14, 2018

I am ready to protect my darling Clementine pic.twitter.com/NP5nlDcHTY — waveracer @77 (@RiddenFantasy) September 14, 2018

My reaction to this tease pic.twitter.com/K532OkPe6D — stitchfan08 (@stitchfan08) September 14, 2018

GIVE IT TO ME NOW I CANT WAIT TILL MONDAY — i miss lee (@BradyUnkown) September 14, 2018

For those that don’t know: The Walking Dead: The Final Season is the fourth main game in the critically-acclaimed and beloved Telltale series, which is based on Robert Kirkman’s series of the same name. The first of four episodes premiered last month to decent critical acclaim and praises from most fans, while the second episode is expected to release sometime soon.

Be sure to check back this Monday for the new trailer, and try not to die from anticipation over the weekend while you wait.

You can read more about the The Walking Dead: The Final Season, the expected conclusion to Clementine’s story, which is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, below courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”