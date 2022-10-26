The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt

In a move that most fans didn't see coming whatsoever, CD Projekt has announced that it's now working on a remake of the original The Witcher game. First released back in 2007, The Witcher went on to spawn two sequels, each of which was bigger than the previous installment. And in a time where The Witcher has gone on to become a massive multimedia franchise, CD Projekt is returning to the game that kicked everything off.

In a new blog on the official The Witcher website, CD Projekt outlined the first details associated with The Witcher Remake. The game is said to still be in the very early stages and is being developed at Fool's Theory, which is a studio within Poland that is comprised of developers that have previously worked on The Witcher series. Additionally, the codename of the game is "Canis Majoris," which is a title that CD Projekt actually first teased about a month back. At this time, platforms and a release window for The Witcher Remake haven't been given just yet.

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!



We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

"We are thrilled to announce that The Witcher Remake is being worked on! That's right, the game that started it all is being rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5," said CD Projekt in its announcement write-up. "The game is currently in the early stages of development at the Polish studio Fool's Theory, where veteran Witcher series staff are involved. We, as CD Projekt Red, are providing full creative supervision."

"The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger," said CD Projekt Red boss Adam Badowski, in an accompanying statement. "Collaborating with Fool's Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we're ready to share more about and from the game, I know it'll be worth the wait."

