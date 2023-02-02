The Witcher 3 Gets February 2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The Witcher 3 players have known for a while now that another update for the game was on the way, and this week, that update released. For PC players who've been asking about this update while hoping that it'd resolve some of the issues that they'd been experiencing on that platform, the patch notes for the February 2nd update include changes specifically targeting the PC version of the game as well as some that are only for console players.

Outside of those platform-specific changes, the patch also includes some fixes for quests, gameplay, and localization issues. You can see all of those changes outlined in the patch notes below:

PC-Specific

Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn't working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.

Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.

Console-Specific

Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.

Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.

Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.

Quests & Gameplay - Available on all platforms

Battle Preparations – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac'h during the objective "Let Avallac'h know everything's ready."

Family Matters – Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri's Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.

King's Gambit – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.

Wine Wars: Belgaard – Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn't be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.

A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar's room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.

Axii Puppet – Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.

Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.

Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.

Localization- Available on all platforms