New Witcher 3 Update Now in "Final Stages," Should Release Soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got its next-gen updates for various platforms late last year to finally bring the game up to speed on modern systems. While those updates brought tons of new features and enhancements, they weren't without their issues with some bugs still needing to be stamped out. Thankfully for those who've been encountering those sorts of issues, CD Projekt Red says it has an update in the works (for the PC platform at a minimum) that should be releasing soon to address some of these issues.

Marcin Momot, the global community director for CD Projekt Red, commented on the state of Witcher 3 updates this week in response to a Twitter user who asked him if there was anything planned for the PC version. The user said they wanted an update so that they and others could "play the game you guys advertised" to which Momot responded that an update is on the way and that it shouldn't be long till it's ready.

"We've been quietly working on this update for W3NG and it looks like we're at the final stages," Momot said, "W3NG" referring to Witcher 3 next-gen. "Shouldn't be long until it comes out. We'll share more info the moment we can! In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience!"

We've been quietly working on this update for W3NG and it looks like we're at the final stages. Shouldn't be long until it comes out. We'll share more info the moment we can! In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience! https://t.co/QGWXHnDbPN — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) January 19, 2023

Momot didn't specify a platform, so those on consoles may be getting an update for the game on their systems, too. The PC version had its own exclusive features and changes in the initial patch notes for the next-gen even "next-gen" is really just a console term, so it's likely it'll have its own unique fixes and problems to address, too.

As a timeline refresher for those who haven't been following it as closely, The Witcher 3's next-gen update landed on the PC platform on December 13th. A hotfix was released a few days later on December 19th with another released not long after that on December 22nd. Given the holiday period, it's understandable that a break would be taken there and that this next one would've taken a bit longer to release, though players apparently won't have to wait much longer.