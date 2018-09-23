This ‘The Witcher 3’ Mod Lets Geralt Take Anyone He Wants With Him

Just like any RPG, having your favourite companions with your along your travels makes the experience even better – more personal. With so many amazing characters in The Witcher 3, it’s understandable to want them all. Now thanks to this The Witcher mod, you can have your choice of companions with you – even at the same time.

There’s actually two parts to this mod by two different creators. The original Multi-Companion Mod comes from Nexus Mods user ‘Jamezo97’. According to his description, “Spawn as many companions as you want! Companions spawn throughout the world once you’ve finished the game. Ask them to follow you!”

According to James, he suffered a bit from “post-game depression” (we’ve all been there) and wanted a way to re-experience an adventure with the characters he’s grown attached to. With a story as incredible as The Witcher 3, it’s totally understandable. It’s because of that, he created a project that allowed companions to join the fray – no matter how many there are to choose from.

“Simply, it allows you to have followers, AKA ‘companions’, who help you in battle. These can be almost anything in the game, from Ciri, to Yen, to a drowner or a bear You can have (almost) whoever you want, and however many of them you want!”

Unlimited companions. Spawn as many as you want, and whoever you want. The only limit is your computing power

Custom Dialogue scenes. Ciri, Triss, Yennefer and Shani all have custom dialogue options. Triss and Yennefer also have romance scenes, if you romanced them in the main story line.

Ciri can use her special abilities: blink and dash.

Triss and Yennefer can summon meteorites. Make sure to jump out of the way!

Ciri, Yennefer and Cerys can all ride horses. I can’t seem to get any of the men to ride horses. They immediately jump off and I haven’t got a damn clue as to why. Incredibly frustrating!

ALL companions can ride in boats. Up to 20 in one boat! A bit unrealistic sure… But it makes a good picture.

Have a friendly duel with Ciri. Find a nice field, and then challenge Ciri to a fight!

The second part of this incredible mod comes from user ‘Kingsegg’ who took the original idea and made it even better called the ‘Multi-Companion Enhanced Mod.’ True to its name, it has the same principle just enhanced in every way possible through both functionality and cohesion with the game itself.

Interested in downloading it yourself? You can find the original here, and the enhanced version here. Happy gaming!