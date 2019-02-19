‘The Witcher 3’ Nintendo Switch Rumor Mill Turns Once More With New Evidence

With so many incredible ports out there for Nintendo’s hybrid console, rumors are very quick to spread. Ever since games like Skyrim, DOOM, Wolfenstein II, and Warframe made their way over onto the Nintendo Switch (and in the most stunning way possible too!), the list of desired ports continues to grow and with that, the rumor mill turns once more. The latest in Nintendo Switch gossip is The Witcher 3 from CD Projekt RED and it comes at a perfect time given the new Netflix show in the works and the third installment continuing to prove why it’s an adventure to get down on.

Thanks to the YouTube video seen above, one user has found that a division of the studio behind The Witcher is now looking for a Software Engineer for numerous platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Given that ports have been super popular lately – and for good reason – and that Cyberpunk 2077 has already been confirmed to not be in the running for the hybrid console, The Witcher is looking like the best bet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What also adds credibility to this is that we’ve seen numerous leaks in the past hinting at a The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch port, as well as a few industry insiders politely nudging speculation in that particular direction.

Though it would be wonderful to see this move, many have been quick to point out that this would be a huge left field move. Though obviously companies like Panic Button are doing an incredible job with bringing these phenomenal adventures over to the Nintendo Switch, the mere size and graphic demands this game would have for the team to tackle seems like way more effort than what it’s worth.

Could this mean a possible port is on the horizon? I think Nintendo has more than proven that anything is possible, but for now – we’re placing this one firmly in the rumor pile.

Thoughts on the latest job listing and what it could mean? Do you think this port is a possible or another dead end rumor? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Thanks, Nintendo Soup!