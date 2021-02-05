The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Bookends from Dark Horse Will Take Your Collection to the Next Level (Exclusive)

The popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has successfully brought legions of fans to the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, but it's also allowed Dark Horse Comics to explore Geralt's adventures in several world-expanding comic series. If you happen to have all of those, you might have them all located in one Witcher-themed section, and if so Dark Horse has the perfect element that will take that Witcher theme to new heights. Dark Horse and CD Projekt Red have just revealed a gorgeous set of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Bookends, and you can get your exclusive first look at the stellar set starting on the next slide.

The Witcher 3 bookends will hit stores in the Summer, and as you can see in the images, are inspired by the architecture of Kaer Morhen, who fans of the books, games, and Netflix series will know is the rundown former fortress of the Witcher School of the Wolf, and the home of Geralt, Vesemir, and more.

The set of polyresin bookends stand at 8 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and 5.25 inches deep, and the Witcher medallion symbol looks ever imposing emerging from the stone, making it the perfect addition to a Witcher fan's collection and a great way to display your novels and graphic novels to boot.

Dark Horse has several graphic novels available, including The Witcher Omnibus TPB, The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame, and The Witcher Volume 5: Fading Memories, which hits later this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Bookends retail for $139.99 and are available to pre-order now through your favorite local comic store.

You can hit the next slide to see the new Witcher 3 Bookends