‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Teases Casting Major Character With A Filthy Mouth

Showrunner of The Witcher Netflix series, Lauren S. Hissrich, teased that today she and her team were in the process of watching casting for a major character, who, apparently, has quite the potty mouth.

Sunday morning, watching casting for a major #Witcher role while my kids play around on the floor. I don’t even think about what I’m doing, until the 5-year-old looks up: “Mommy, are you mad that she keeps using the bad F-word?” Sigh. #TalesofaWorkingMom — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 9, 2018

As you can see, unfortunately, Hissrich doesn’t divulge who the said character is, but the reveal that they seemingly have somewhat of a filthy mouth has fans theorizing and speculating who it could be.

Given Hissrich also teases the character has a major role, the easy guess is this is in reference to casting for Ciri. However, given that Ciri is only 13 in the show seemingly rules out that she would be dropping the f-bomb regularly (unless of course, it’s the same line being repeated over and over again).

So if it’s not Ciri, who can it be? Well, other prominent female characters in the series — Yennefer and Triss Merigold — aren’t particularly known to be the cursing type. So it’s probably not them.

So who? Well, many fans seem pretty convinced it’s Milva, who doesn’t appear in the video game series, but is a prominent character in the book series, and who is known to have let fly a few curse words in her day. The only problem with it being Milva is that she isn’t really a major character. She isn’t a minor one either, but describing her as a major character seems slightly like a stretch. But it’s possible, especially because the Netflix series is an adaptation, so there’s room to change character roles slightly.

It could also possibly be Angouleme, again, another prominent character in the book series who doesn’t appear in the video game series. The only problem is it seems to early for her to be showing up, which is why most are convinced it’s Milva.

Alas, all we can do is astutely speculate, for now at least. The Witcher is poised to begin filming soon, so we should know much more about its cast in the near future.