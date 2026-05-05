Boulies EP500 Mesh Chair Review: An Ergonomic Upgrade for Your Gaming or Office Setup

I’m so (SO!) happy to have made my exit from in-office roles. Following the pandemic, I had one mandatory in-office 40 hours a week role. One month later, I submitted my resignation.

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In-office setups just aren’t my cup of tea, especially now knowing how much more work I can get done remotely… and without adding two hours of commute time on top of it. I may love my coworkers, but I don’t necessarily love the heated up lunch smells permeating every corner of the office. Cubicles are terrible. And personal desk setups with office chairs that should have been retired YEARS ago? No thanks.

That last point has always been an (admittedly) big sticking point with me. Forced to sit in an uncomfortable, “well-used” chair all day and expected to do my best work? Again, no thanks. Maybe if a little more care and thought went into chair selection, in-office roles would be a little more tolerable. New, though, doesn’t always cut it either. An $89 chair touted as “highly ergonomic” is just marketing speak for “this is for sure a bulk-order product.”

The Boulies EP500 Mesh Chair aims to fix that, without completely obliterating your wallet in the process.

Priced between $309 and $370 (depending on when and where you catch a sale), the EP500 sits comfortably in the mid-range ergonomic space. It’s not a budget gamble, but it’s also not asking you to remortgage your desk setup. It’s aimed squarely at remote workers, gamers, and content creators who want serious ergonomic support without paying Herman Miller prices.

A Chair That Looks the Part

One of the most obvious things you’ll notice about the EP500 is that it doesn’t look like a race car seat that tried to become ergonomic. The modern mesh design strikes a surprisingly clean balance between gaming-chair energy and office-appropriate aesthetics. Whether you’re on a video call with your boss or deep in a ranked match, this chair doesn’t clash with the vibe.

Build quality feels solid across the board. The hybrid chenille-blended mesh upholstery brings breathability to the table and the steel five-star base gives you plenty of structural confidence. The PU caster wheels also roll surprisingly smoothly without the usual skidding chaos on hardwood or low-pile carpet.

That said, I was slightly concerned about the durability of the reinforced plastic frame at first. The mesh also felt initially a little squishy and bouncy out of the box. After a few sessions, though, it seemed to firm up nicely and settle into a more supportive feel. Definitely far more than any in-office chair that I’ve ever inherited.

Ergonomics That Actually Work

This is where the EP500 earns its price tag. The adjustability here is pretty impressive, and it goes well beyond the basic “raise or lower the seat” stuff.

You’re working with adjustable seat depth (18”-19.5”), adjustable backrest height (27.5”-29”), and an adjustable headrest that moves both in height and angle. There’s also an adaptive lumbar support that automatically contours to your back’s natural curve. You don’t have to fidget with a dial or manually position a lumbar pillow, though you can raise and lower it.

I’m really never a fan of lumber support features or pillows. Maybe it’s because I’m 6’2”, or maybe it’s my mild scoliosis, but they just never seem to work for me. I was VERY hesitant upon first sitting in this chair, because it felt VERY uncomfortable. However, after adjusting the seat depth and height of the lumbar support (along with a few days of breaking it in), it did feel a lot more natural and surprisingly comfortable.

Recline, Kick Back, Repeat

The EP500 reclines to three locking positions: 98°, 110°, and 126°. It also comes with a built-in retractable footrest that tucks away cleanly when you don’t need it and pops out when you want to decompress between tasks or catch an episode of something on a second monitor.

Flipping the armrests up lets you slide the chair completely under your desk, which is a small, but satisfying win for tight spaces. It also effectively turns the chair into an armless option, which musicians, digital artists, and anyone who needs full lateral arm freedom will appreciate.

There are some size considerations to keep in mind before you buy. The EP500 is designed for users between 5’5″-6’3″ with a max weight capacity of 276 lbs. It works great for average-height users, but if you’re on the taller or heavier end of the spectrum, you might find the fit a little limiting. As a taller individual, I definitely feel like I’m toeing the line of being too big for the chair. Not a bad thing per se. It’s just worth factoring in before you pull the trigger.

A Lot of Ergonomics for the Money

At $309-$370, the EP500 packs in adaptive lumbar support, 5D armrests, seat depth adjustment, a retractable footrest, and breathability, all at a price point that mid-range competitors often can’t match feature-for-feature. There’s only a two year limited warranty, which is a bit of a bummer. You do have the option to pay for a 12-month extension, but for any gaming chair eyeing the $400+ range, a longer warranty (of at least 5+ years) would go a long way toward building buyer confidence.

Will it replace my current gaming chair? Probably not. But if I were back in an office full-time where leadership kept sending emails about “great culture,” this chair had better be part of that package. It’s the kind of seat that makes long days feel less like endurance events, and would show employees you actually care about their ergonomic well-being.

The Boulies EP500 is a strong pick for remote workers, gamers, and content creators who want extensive ergonomic adjustability and breathable comfort without going full luxury tier. If you prefer foam cushioning, need a chair for a larger frame, or want a longer warranty, you might want to keep shopping. But for everyone else? This one’s worth a serious look.

A test product was provided to ComicBook for this review. The Boulies EP500 is available now from the Boulies website.