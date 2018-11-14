‘The Witcher’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Come Together With This Ciri Cosplay

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077.

Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves. Though we know The Witcher III’s Ciri won’t be in the upcoming game, even as an Easter egg, we can still live vicariously through this awesome cosplay blending the two franchises together.

From matching the colour scheme to what we’ve seen thus far of the upcoming Cyberpunk game, to the harrowing expression in her eyes, the cosplayer absolutely nailed the entire feel of the character and it’s making us want to reach for that controller once more and dive back into the world of The Witcher.

For those that may not know who Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon “Ciri” even is, she “is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But we’ve got a good feeling it will be worth the wait.