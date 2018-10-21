‘The Witcher’s’ Ciri Recreated In ‘SoulCalibur VI’

Now that SoulCalibur VI is out and players have seen the return of the glorious character creation feature, many wasted no time in diving right into to making some of pretty interesting fighters for the game. We’ve seen Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft join the fight, as well as Pokemon and a VERY NSFW Lizardman, but now it’s time for a little more The Witcher love in light of all of the recent Netflix series news.

Since we finally have our Ciri cast in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, it seemed only appropriate to spread this character love over into other franchises as well. With the young Freya Allen confirmed to play the young princess of Cintra, we’re about to be seeing even more of this ashen haired character in the near future.

Ever since Ciri made her grand debut in The Witcher franchise, players instantly fell in love with what she had to offer this fantasy universe. In fact, even the high end collectibles company Prime 1 was so in love with her, they made an incredible statue dedicated to this character! You can see, and pre-order, her right here!

According to the collectibles company:

“Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon also known as Ciri, is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

As for the fighting game, SoulCalibur VI is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.