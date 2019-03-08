‘The Witcher’s’ Yennefer Looks Stunning In This Magical Cosplay

Cosplay is a wonderful way for fans of incredible franchises in games, movies, books, and more to bring their favourite characters to life. Being able to become those beloved characters, to bring them into the real world, is incredible and that’s exactly what this cosplayer did with The Witcher’s Yennefer – a strong, resourceful sorceress with a Sultry side seen with Geralt.
Had to do a quick side by side… 😜 And yes, gloves aren’t embroidered. I tried and was told by an embroidery shop it couldn’t be done on this material. :/ May try again in the future. 🤞🏻 Costume made by me Photo of me taken by @jhaasphoto Yennefer photo belongs to @cdpred #cosplaysidebyside #sidebysidecomparison #Yennefer #Yennefercosplay #YenneferofVengerberg #Witcher #TheWitcher #Witcher3
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Love Tahnee’ and her attention to detail is beyond incredible. Her Yennefer? Downright magical!
Yennefer headshot 😜 How’s your guys’ day going so far? Any big plans? I started doing this routine in the mornings called The Miracle Morning. You wake up a little earlier to write, meditate, do affirmations, creative visualization, read and exercise for a few minutes each morning. I’m LOVING it so far. The book is called “The Miracle Morning,” and it’s by Hal Elrod if you want to check it out. 🖤 Costume c/o @miccostumes 📸 by the amazing @gilphotography #Yennefer #Yennefercosplay #YenneferofVengerberg #Witcher #TheWitcher #Witcher3 @cdpred
