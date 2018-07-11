The Witcher Franchise’s Return Teased, Won’t Be Called “The Witcher 4”

CD Projekt RED has been very clear about the end of Geralt of Rivia’s story from the iconic The Witcher series … but he was just one of many enthralling characters. Even Geralt’s voice actor himself has put a name in the hat of future protagonists with none other than Ciri, and it looks like we might actually be getting it! Just not any time soon.

RED CEO Adam Kicinski recently sat down with Bankier.pl to talk about the future of the franchise and whether or not fan dreams will be realised with some form of continuation of this epic story. Just don’t expect it to be called The Witcher 4.

“The first three Witchers were by definition a trilogy, so we simply could not name the next game The Witcher 4,” he told the site. “This does not mean, of course, that we will leave the world of The Witcher, created by us for over a dozen years. The Witcher is one of two franchises on which to build in the future activities of the company. Today, unfortunately, I can not reveal anything more.”

For now, though – their priorities lie within Cyberpunk 2077, and understandably so. With the launch still a few years away and just the sheer size alone, their hands are more than full with their upcoming RPG. On the topic of their upcoming game, he also mentioned “For now consciously we want to focus on Cyberpunk 2077, in order not to dissipate our resources and attention of players.” For that, we thank them.

As far as Geralt’s Voice Actor, Doug Cocker, is concerned, Ciri is the clear pick for the next protagonist:

“If you’re leading into The Witcher 4, I can only say I have no idea, although I think it will be. This is my own opinion, and CD Projekt Red knows what they are doing, and I have no idea what the plan is, but… If I was CD Projekt Red, I would make The Witcher 4, but I would be focusing on Ciri. In The Witcher 3 she hints at visiting other worlds (including Cyberpunk 2077!), and I think a game around her visiting those different worlds would be a cool Witcher 4,” said Doug Cocker to Game Reactor recently and we’re proud to report that we only squealed happily a total of two times when reading his statement.

We have to agree with him. Ever since Ciri made her grand debut, players instantly fell in love with what she had to offer this fantasy universe.

What do you guys think? Love it, or leave the series on a good note? Sound off in the comment section below!