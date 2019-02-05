‘The Witcher’ Devs Agree to Additional Compensation for the Author of the Books

Andrzej Sapkowski first gave of Geralt of Rivia and the incredible world of The Witcher with his amazing novels. That same narrative was then taken by CD Projekt RED to create a breathtaking RPG series that is now becoming a Netflix series! To say that his work has blown up through the years is a massive understatement and since then, he’s been demanding additional payment despite the previously agreed to contract.

It’s been an ongoing battle with numerous offers being shut down and rising frustrations between both parties. It began when Sapkowski put forth the demand for the equivalent of 16 million dollars in royalties despite signing a deal for a flat upfront fee instead of post-launch cash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report, a settlement has now been reached though it will be at a much lower rate that the author was originally demanding. The reason for this is to be fair to the original agreement that was made where Sapkowski knowingly turned down the option for ongoing payments because he “didn’t think” it would actually sell well. Business risks are just that — risks. Luckily for him, CD Projekt RED has been working with him on this as part of an ongoing solution and hopefully the entire mess can be laid to rest.

“In the Company’s opinion the demands expressed in the notice are groundless with regard to their merit as well as the stipulated amount,” mentioned the studio previously. “The Company had legitimately and legally acquired copyright to Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski’s work, i.a. insofar as is required for its use in games developed by the Company. All liabilities payable by the Company in association therewith have been properly discharged.

“It is the Company’s will to maintain good relations with authors of works which have inspired CD PROJEKT RED’s own creations. Consequently, the Board will go to great lengths to ensure amicable resolution of this dispute; however, any such resolution must be respectful of previously expressed intents of both parties, as well as existing contracts.”

So what do you think? Is Sapkowkski entitled to more or should he be bound to his original contract? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Source: Puls Bisnesu, via Wccftech