‘The Witcher’ Fans React to Netflix Casting Controversy

Following the announcement from Netflix’s The Witcher’s showrunner of her temporary hiatus from Twitter following the Ciri casting rumors, fans of both the books and games seem to be divided on the alleged creative direction.

Some of the reactions have been straight trolling. Others, however, are voicing their displeasure from a place of genuine concern, while others are trusting the creative team, knowing that the author of the books himself is approving the major decisions made regarding his body of work.

For those that missed our previous coverage, below is the original tweet from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich regarding her departure:

Instantly, the comment section split into two major opinons, one of support and one of concern.

No matter what side you are on, it goes to show how intense the decisions creative teams face actually are. Sometimes staying 100 percent true to source material doesn’t translate well; other times, a creative re-envisioning is also wanted.

Regardless, knowing that the author of the books is right there with the Netflix crew should comfort those fans most curious about each new development. Andrzej Sapkowski seems to trust the team to handle his property with care, and we should too.

At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

