Henry Cavill Shows Off Geralt’s Scars In ‘The Witcher’ With New Photo

Geralt may be best known for his long, silvery white hair and his outwardly apathetic, cynical, and threatening demeanor, but the scars that litter his body also have a reputation of their own. That said, Netflix hasn’t revealed how scared up its version of the monster slayer, portrayed by Henry Cavill, will be in its upcoming TV adaptation of the series. However, Cavill has shared a new photo today taken after a day of filming that features the nasty scar on Geralt’s side.

Interestingly, why Cavill doesn’t divulge what he filmed today, it was presumably a scene that required him to be shirtless. Why would you spend time adding torso scars if you’re just going to hide it under armor? Perhaps today the show shot a love scene between Geralt and Yennefer, who is portrayed by Anya Chalotra.

When you take work home with you #TheWitcher @Netflix

As you may know, filming on The Witcher is poised to wrap up in a couple of months. And despite numerous shooting locations, we haven’t had any substantial set leaks showing off Cavill as Geralt. There’s been noteworthy leaks showing off Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, but nothing of Geralt. In fact, the only look we’ve gotten as Cavill’s Geralt on set is one still photo taken from far away that shows the monster slay running down a hill in full gear.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime during Q4 2019 via an eight episode run. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a specific date or when we can expect to receive the show’s first trailer.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the show by clicking right here.

