The Witcher: How to Watch WitcherCon
It's almost time for the biggest Witcher event of the year, as just over 4 hours from now fans can tune into the first-ever WitcherCon for a variety of cast interviews from the show, behind the scenes details on the biggest game in the franchise, and reveals for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Blood Origin, and of course season 2 of the main series. So, who do you actually tune in for all the fun? Well, we've got you covered. WitcherCon kicks off at 12 PM CST, and will actually air again starting at 8 PM CST with different content. Both streams will be available to watch and stream on CD Projekt Red's YouTube and Twitch.
Both streams will include some of the same panels, but also unique ones, and you can find the full schedules for both streams below. Each one will start with the Deck of Destiny panel and end with the spotlight conversation with Henry Cavill.
Stream 1 - 12 PM CST
Panel: The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny
Welcome to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
Converging Destinies
Panel: Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games - Part 1
Panel: Geralt of T-Rivia
Inside Kaer Morhen
Monster Slayer: Live the Life of a Witcher
The World of The Witcher Figures
Panel: Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill
Stream 2 - 8 PM CST
Panel: The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny
Welcome to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
Panel: CD Projekt Red's The Witcher: Beyond Video Games
Panel: Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games - Part 2
Panel: Geralt of T-Rivia
Strokes of Genius
Monster Slayer: Live the Life of a Witcher
The World of The Witcher Figures
Inside Kaer Morhen
Panel: Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill
You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.
"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."
