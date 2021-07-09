The Witcher: How to Watch WitcherCon

✖

It's almost time for the biggest Witcher event of the year, as just over 4 hours from now fans can tune into the first-ever WitcherCon for a variety of cast interviews from the show, behind the scenes details on the biggest game in the franchise, and reveals for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Blood Origin, and of course season 2 of the main series. So, who do you actually tune in for all the fun? Well, we've got you covered. WitcherCon kicks off at 12 PM CST, and will actually air again starting at 8 PM CST with different content. Both streams will be available to watch and stream on CD Projekt Red's YouTube and Twitch.

Both streams will include some of the same panels, but also unique ones, and you can find the full schedules for both streams below. Each one will start with the Deck of Destiny panel and end with the spotlight conversation with Henry Cavill.

Stream 1 - 12 PM CST

Panel: The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny

Welcome to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Converging Destinies

Panel: Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games - Part 1

Panel: Geralt of T-Rivia

Inside Kaer Morhen

Monster Slayer: Live the Life of a Witcher

The World of The Witcher Figures

Panel: Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill

Stream 2 - 8 PM CST

Panel: The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny

Welcome to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Panel: CD Projekt Red's The Witcher: Beyond Video Games

Panel: Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games - Part 2

Panel: Geralt of T-Rivia

Strokes of Genius

Monster Slayer: Live the Life of a Witcher

The World of The Witcher Figures

Inside Kaer Morhen

Panel: Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

