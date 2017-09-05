The Witcher III Meets Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater In A Radical (And Ridiculous) New Mod

(Photo: CD Projekt RED/Activision)

I think we can all agree that Geralt of Rivia is a pretty righteous dude. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt protagonist is good with a sword, has a kickass beard, and the ladies love him, but up until now he's lacked one crucial thing – he couldn't skateboard. If my time growing up during the 90s taught me anything at all, it's that you're not truly gnarly until you can ollie.

Well, the new Geralt of Rivia's Pro Witcher 3 mod fixes all that. Created by modder Eutirion, the mod mashes up The Witcher III and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, allowing Geralt to glide and grind around the world at ridiculous speeds. Granted, Geralt doesn't actually have a skateboard, he just grinds everywhere on his heels, but I'm going to go ahead and assume he just made his board invisible so it wouldn't blow too many minds.

Check out the mod in action, below...

Besides being cool/funny, the Geralt of Rivia's Pro Witcher 3 mod is designed to simply get you around the map more quickly, so it also greatly increases swimming speed. If you'd like to grind a few medieval rails, you can grab the mod, right here.

While this is the first time Geralt has done any in-game skating, he's actually hit a board in real-life before. Last year CD Projekt Red's official Geralt cosplayer hit the beach and showed off his skills.

Why does Geralt skateboarding work so well? Because, gosh darnit, it does. CD Projekt need to seriously consider making an actual Witcher skateboard title. Consider some of the stuff that goes on in that universe, the games could get really extreme.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

[via PCGamer]