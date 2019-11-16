The Witcher Producer Reveals How Henry Cavill Went the Extra Mile to Become Geralt

When Henry Cavill was first cast as the protagonist of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, many fans of the Polish series rejoiced, not only because he’s quite the capable actor, but because he’s a well-known fan of the series, even before Netflix tapped him to be the star of the show. Not only has Cavill read the books that spawned the series, but he’s also played the games from CD Projekt Red, which in many ways popularized the series. That said, when you combine this passion with Cavill’s hard work and determination, which he’s known for, well the result is sleeping in trailers on set so you can immerse yourself in the world of The Witcher and give the movie everything you got.

“In Hungary, he spent weeks sleeping in a trailer right by the set,” said executive producer Tomek Baginski while speaking about the actor. “He didn’t go back to the hotel in Budapest which saved him an hour every day, but mostly it meant that during the whole time he was in the Witcher world. That doesn’t happen very often. Henry is a working actor, he knows what to do and he delivers fantastic scenes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Baginski alludes to, this type of commitment is kind of rare. Don’t get me wrong, anyone who knows anything about actors and actresses know that most work incredibly hard, but you don’t often hear about many going the extra mile like this.

While talking about Cavill, Baginski also briefly talked about Cavill’s co-star, Anya Chalotra, who is playing Yennefer in the show. According to the producer, Chalotra is incredibly talented and the show’s greatest discovery. In fact, Baginski believes the actress is destined for stardom.

Of course, Baginski is a bit biased, but his praise for the two acting talents goes well beyond what you usually see, suggesting he really does think the world of the two.

The first season of The Witcher is poised to drop — via Netflix — on December 20. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the movie, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here.

Source: RMF24 and Teleshow via Redanian Intelligence