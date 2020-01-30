The Witcher Showrunner Reveals What She’s Most Excited for Fans to See in Season 2

The Witcher Netflix series finally debuted last month, and it quickly became a massive success for Netflix, with the streaming giant recently noting that it’s already breaking company records. That said, while the show’s first season attracted a massive audience, it did so with a noteworthy amount of criticism that pointed out the debut season’s numerous shortcomings. For example, many were quick to point out that character development too often took a backseat to larger narrative plot points. And this is something showrunner Lauren Hissrich is aware of, and it’s one of many lessons she’s taking into Season 2.

Speaking about Season 2, Hissrich confirmed that the second season won’t try and push so much story, and will rather slow things down in favor of more intimate moments. And according to Hissrich, it’s this tweak that she’s most excited for people to see.

“We already know the stories we’re telling [for season two], but I want to make sure that we have the time to tell them appropriately,” said Hissrich while speaking to Vulture. “One of the biggest changes we’ve made is to make sure that the scripts aren’t too long. It’s a terrible thing when you shoot a story that you’re proud of, and then it’s 95 minutes long and you’re trying to fit it into 60 minutes of television. You end up cutting stuff that you know would be great, or would be important.”

Hissrich continued:

“Viewers are going to find that because we’re not trying to push as much story, and we’re not trying to constantly introduce new characters all the time, and new worlds, and new kingdoms, and increase the politics, sometimes we just get to sit with characters and learn about them a little bit more. And that’s probably the thing I’m most excited for people to see.”

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. For more coverage on TV adaptation — including recent news, rumors, leaks, and media — be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the hit new show by clicking right here.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a precise release date for Season 2, but it’s expected to drop sometime in 2021.