New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Casting Details Prompts More Flashbacks Speculation

Slowly but surely fans of the beloved RPG gaming franchise and novels are uncovering more about the upcoming The Witcher series coming to Netflix later this year starring Henry Cavill, and though we know many of the big characters and who we will be playing them – the rest is still very much a mystery. Luckily, keen-eyed fans are always on the lookout for what’s new regarding the highly anticipated series based off the books that later became a record-breaking RPG series.

The latest find is actually an older announcement that seems to have been buried during the chaos of the holiday season last year, and that’s Lilly Cooper’s role in the upcoming Netflix series. Thanks to the dedication over the Witcher subreddit, a new round of speculation has begun as to who she could be playing.

Cooper isn’t included on the IMDB listing for the series as of yet, but many in the responding Reddit thread believe that she could be playing several different characters in the sense of a flashback, including the speculated Lola, though some expressed worries that we don’t seem to have a Nenneke yet which means a critical piece of Ciri’s story could either be cut or saved for season 2.

For now, we just have a face and wild fan theories, though the showrunner has promised new announcements on the horizon. Other casting choices previously confirmed outside of the Man of Steel actor himself includes Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, MyAnna Buring as Tissania – to name a few.

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. With the team already on their second location, it seems that everything is running smoothly thus far.

