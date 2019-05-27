The Witcher Netflix Series: First Look at Nilfgaardian Armor and Weapons Leaks

Our first look at Nilfgaardian armor and weapons in Netflix’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Witcher has leaked, courtesy of Redanian Intelligence, and it has fans concerned about the quality of the show. Yes, that’s how bad it is. Across social media and gaming forums, fans anticipating the show are not happy with the design of the Nilfgaardian armor especially, which looks like it escaped a nightmarish arts and crafts session. As you can see in the video below, the show took little inspiration from CD Projekt Red’s video game series, and decided to take a stab at the garb based on its own interpretation of the books. And, well, it did a horrible job.

At the moment of publishing, the video has a dislike to like ratio of 10 to 1, and there isn’t a single person praising the design, which looks especially jarring compared to the decent design of the Redanian armor that leaked earlier this year.

It’s unclear how much budget Netflix has given the series, but judging off these armor designs, it doesn’t look like the team is working with much. I mean, the Nilfgaardian empire is supposed to be the richest and most powerful empire in the world. This paper mache-looking armor surely doesn’t reflect that. Hopefully it’s just an isolated design issue, and not related to a larger budget issue. If it’s the former, then a little post-production magic could remedy the poor design.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime later this year during Q4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of an exact release date or when we can expect the show’s first trailer. However, with filming expected to wrap up soon, the latter should be coming sooner rather than later.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How do the Nilfgaardian armor and weapons look? Should we be concerned?